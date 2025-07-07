Two Kansas State Football Players Receive Big 12 Preseason Honors
The Big 12 officially announced its preseason all-conference team on Monday. The Kansas State Wildcats had two players make the cut: Austin Romaine and Will Swanson.
Romaine has drummed up a lot of hype heading into his junior season after starting 12 games, making 96 total tackles (No. 9 in the Big 12), with 7.5 being for a loss, two sacks, three forced fumbles (tied No. 5 in the Big 12) and two pass breakups last season. Romaine's preseason nod comes after he was voted All-Big 12 second team by the Associated Press last year.
Romaine was dominant, finishing just short of Jayd Kirby's 99 tackles in the 2017 season. The linebacker from Hillsboro, Mo., racked up 36 total tackles against Big 12 foes West Virginia, Houston and Iowa State.
Romaine is joined by the preseason Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez, as well as Baylor's Keaton Thomas. Rodriguez led the conference with 126 total tackles, and Thomas was close behind with 114.
Swanson was named to the preseason all-conference team as a fullback/H-Back after earning an All-Big 12 honorable mention at the same position last season.
Swanson started four games and saw action in all 13 for the Wildcats last year. Last year he had nine receptions for 66 yards and three touchdowns. Swanson also helped the Kansas State rushing attack from the fullback position as the Wildcats ranked No. 2 in the Big 12 in average yards with 215.5.
