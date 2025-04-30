Former Baylor Coaches Jerome Tang And Bill Peterson Reunited At Kansas State
The Kansas State men's basketball coaching staff gained another member on Tuesday. K-State Athletics announced that Bill Peterson would be joining the staff as an assistant coach for the upcoming season.
This is not the first time head coach Jerome Tang and Peterson have worked together. The two were both members of Baylor's staff from 2017 to 22. During this time, Tang was the associate head coach while Peterson was Baylor's men's basketball operations director before switching to the head coach's special assistant in 2019. Peterson served as the special assistant until the 2023-24 season before his lone season at Denver.
"I am fired up to have Coach Bill Peterson as a part of our staff," Tang said to K-State Athletics. "He brings a wealth of experience in both college and the NBA. Every coach, player, and person associated with K-State Basketball will be better because of the addition of Coach Bill Peterson."
Peterson has 47 years of coaching experience. He started coaching as a student assistant at St. Petersburg Junior College in 1978. He also had experience at the NCAA Division I level, serving as a graduate assistant coach at Louisiana Tech from 1980-83, an assistant coach at McNeese State from 1987-94, and at Denver in 2024-25. Peterson has coached for 16 teams across seven leagues, including the NBA, NBA G-League, NJCAA, and NAIA.
Hopefully, his lengthy career, paired with his tenure with Tang at Baylor, can translate to success in Manhattan, KS.
