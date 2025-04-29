Kansas State Men's Basketball Wins Big With Newest Recruit
Kansas State is combating its transfer losses with its newest signing on Tuesday morning.
Serbian wing Andrej Kostic signed a deal with the Wildcats reportedly worth $1 million.
Kostic is a 6-6 shooting guard on the Serbian U18 basketball team. The Serbian team received the silver medal in the 2024 U18 Eurobasket Championship, posting a record of 6-1 before losing in the championship game to Germany. In the 2024 U18 Eurobasket Championship, Kostic averaged 12.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists while shooting 41.1 percent from the field. In the seven games Kostic played in the Eurobasket, he scored double figures in five, including a tournament-high 23 points in the Finals.
Kostic plays for KK Dynamic in Serbia, where he averaged 16.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.9 assists, shooting 56.1 percent from the field and 35.2 percent from 3-point range.
He's a long guard who can attack from the wing and turn defense into offense. He uses his size to his advantage and challenges defenders at the rim. Kostic also has a nice shot from the arc. In the 2024 U18 Eurobasket Championship, Kostic showed off his long-range shooting, knocking down 37 percent of his 3-pointers.
Coach Jerome Tang has added Kostic to a class that includes four transfers and one high school commit. The Wildcats will have a new look on the hardwood when the season starts in November.
