Kansas State Football Adds To Offensive Line Through Transfer Portal
The college football transfer portal closed for new entries Apr. 25, but players already in the portal still could be recruited for the upcoming season. The Kansas State Wildcats took advantage of the opportunity, adding two offensive linemen since the portal closed.
Former Penn State Nittany Lion JB Nelson joined the Wildcats, a three-star transfer per 247 Sports. Nelson played all 16 games last season, helping his former team advance to the 2025 Capital One Orange Bowl for the National Semifinal. He was a member of the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl preseason watch list.
The second transfer was Pitt's Terrence Enos Jr., who entered the portal on Apr. 18 and signed with Kansas State on the 28th. Enos made four starts for Pitt last season and played in all 13 games. Enos went to Pitt out of high school and will have one year of eligibility remaining. Enos is a multifaceted lineman, playing multiple positions on the front line. He started twice at left tackle, once at right tackle, and once at left guard.
Kansas State has now added four offensive linemen through the portal for the upcoming season. Nelson and Enos join a transfer class featuring George Fitzpatrick (Ohio State) and Amos Talalele (Southern California). Brian Lepak is preparing for his first season as the Kansas State offensive line coach, now boasting pieces from the transfer portal to help.
