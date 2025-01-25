Former K-State Quarterback Makes His AFC Championship Prediction
The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills square off Sunday night to see which team represents the AFC in Super Bowl LIX.
Former Kansas State quarterback Steve Grogan shared his AFC pick with Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He picked the Chiefs to best Buffalo a fourth time under Patrick Mahomes.
“I think they know what it takes to win, and they played a lot of games where they just needed that little extra push that other teams don’t have,” Grogan said. “I think the game’s this weekend’s gonna be very interesting with Buffalo’s offense and Kansas City’s defense, I think that’s gonna be the factor in the game.”
It's been a rocky 15-2 season for Kansas City. A dominant record was diminished by close and questionable victories. From controversial penalties to blocked penalties, many anticipated the Chiefs' luck running out and eventually falling.
But it never happened. In fact, the Bills were the only team to defeat Kansas City this season, aside from the Broncos winning against their backups in Week 18.
Buffalo has the opportunity to defeat the Chiefs again, but their postseason history works against them. Josh Allen must continue the play that made him the MVP favorite.
Grogan remains confident in Kansas City's game plan to lead them to victory.
“Kansas City’s offense is pretty good if they keep Mahomes healthy,” Grogan said. “It should be a tight ball game but I think Kansas City has more powerhouses and they’ve been there almost as many times as anybody else. I would say they’ve got a good chance of going to the Super Bowl.”
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.