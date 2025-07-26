Kansas State Likely Avoiding Social Media After Nightmare Matchup Resurfaces
Kansas State's 2024 season had some good moments and some underwhelming moments.
Then, there were some ugly moments. The matchup that perfectly captured the ugliness was the Wildcats' blowout loss to BYU. It was easily the team's worst performance of the season, with quarterback Avery Johnson going 15-of-28 for 130 yards and two interceptions.
Johnson acknowledged his lackluster performance in his postgame interview, taking accountability and vowing to improve.
"Just not being in sync, I guess you could say," Johnson said. "The receivers weren't on the same page. I just got to be better and give them a chance for the football."
Johnson's words held for the next month, as he logged a dominating four-game stretch that restored Kansas State's Big 12 title talks. Unfortunately, he reverted to those turnover-happy performances against Arizona State and Houston, slowly deteriorating the Wildcats' postseason chances. Their Hail Mary toward conference championship contention fell short as they fell to Iowa State in the regular-season finale.
To fulfill their playoff and Big 12 title ambitions, Johnson and the Wildcats need to avoid slumps like these. The junior quarterback is aware of the correlation between his performances and the team's success, which puts all eyes on him in 2025.
“I can’t wait for the season to begin,” Johnson said at Big 12 Media Days. “We’re shooting for a Big 12 championship. Anything else would be a letdown.”
