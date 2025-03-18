K-State RB DJ Giddens Draws Comparison To Ex-Los Angeles Chargers Pro Bowler
Former Kansas State running back DJ Giddens' Draft aspirations are starting to become reality with projected teams and professional comparisons.
Senior fantasy football analyst Derek Brown compared Giddens to former Los Angeles Chargers (San Diego at the time) and Philadelphia Eagles running back Ryan Mathews.
Mathews recorded 5,261 rushing yards and 37 touchdowns in his career, along with 179 receptions for 1,371 yards and three touchdowns. He recorded 1,000-yard seasons in 2011 and 2013, with a Pro Bowl nod in 2011 after he had 50 receptions for 455 yards.
Hopefully, Giddens can obtain similar or greater success in the NFL. The Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Kansas City Chiefs are among the favorites to acquire the Kansas State product.
K-STATE'S COLEMAN HAWKINS REPORTEDLY RECEIVED FULLY GUARANTEED NIL DEAL
The full contract details for Kansas State's Coleman Hawkins have been revealed, per On3Sports' Pete Nakos. He received the full $2 million, among the highest-paid college athletes.
Hawkins' large contract fueled many fans' criticism of the star forward, who was anticipated to elevate Kansas State to compete in the NCAA Tournament. Hawkins still averaged 10.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 4.3 assists as one of the country's most versatile players. Still, his lack of aggressive play in some games ultimately had fans painting negative narratives about him.
"I feel like I did a poor job of letting people talk about me," Hawkins said after the season-ending loss to Baylor. "It affected my play. It was happening all year. I wish I could just go back and block out everything, not for myself, but for the team so we could have a more successful year.”
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.