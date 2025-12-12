Chargers vs. Chiefs Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 15 (Can LA Upset KC?)
The Kansas City Chiefs are running out of time to right the ship as they host the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15.
The Chiefs have lost four of their last five games with the lone victory requiring some fourth-quarter heroics against the Colts. On the flip side, the Chargers have won two in a row and five of their last six games after an upset win in Philadelphia on Monday night.
The Chargers beat the Chiefs 27-21 back in Week 1 for their first victory over Kansas City since 2021.
The oddsmakers have the Chiefs as home favorites at the best betting sites for this matchup.
This season, the SI Betting team is sharing a final score prediction for every game as a fun way to help bettors decide on spread and total bets.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 15 matchup.
Chargers vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Chargers +3.5 (-110)
- Chiefs -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Chargers: +160
- Chiefs: -190
Total
- 42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
The spread has come down by two points since the odds opened for this one, perhaps due to the Chargers’ win over the Eagles. The total has also dropped by two points.
Can the Chiefs get back on track against the Chargers?
Chargers vs. Chiefs Final Score Prediction
SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his weekly Road to 272 Bets column:
I'm surprised to see the Chiefs are 4.5-point favorites in this spot. Not only have they already lost to the Chargers this season, and they have a losing record, but they have only five wins all season that have come by 5+ points. The betting market continues to evaluate the Chiefs as if they're the Chiefs of cold, but they're now on a four-game losing streak and have proven they are a different football team in 2025.
I wouldn't be shocked to see if the Chiefs win, but there's no way I can back this team to win by margin when facing a team that's currently in the playoff picture.
Pick: Chargers +4.5 (-115) via DraftKings
I completely agree with Iain here. Sure, the Chargers haven’t been a great road team this season, but if you’re giving me at least three points against the Chiefs? I’ll take them all day long.
Maybe the Chiefs can find some magic to turn their season around, but we might be witnessing the end of Kansas City’s dynasty.
Final Score Prediction: Chargers 23, Chiefs 20
