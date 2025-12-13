Chargers vs. Chiefs Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 15 (Fade Mahomes)
The Los Angeles Chargers are riding high after their Monday Night Football win over the Eagles, while the Kansas City Chiefs are searching for answers after dropping to 6-7 with their second straight loss.
The Chiefs are still decent favorites at home in Week 15, though, even after the Chargers beat them 27-21 in Week 1.
Let’s take a look at a few prop picks, including an anytime touchdown scorer, for Chargers vs. Chiefs on Sunday, December 14.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Chargers vs. Chiefs
- Patrick Mahomes OVER 0.5 Interceptions (-106)
- Keenan Allen OVER 29.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
- Kareem Hunt Anytime TD (+110)
Patrick Mahomes OVER 0.5 Interceptions (-106)
The Chargers forced four interceptions last week, including a game-clinching pick in overtime, and now go against a struggling Chiefs squad. Patrick Mahomes threw three interceptions himself last week, making it five of his last six games with at least one interception.
Los Angeles now has eight interceptions during its four-game streak, with a total of 15 on the season.
I’m honestly surprised that this price is as low as it is at -106. This feels like a smash spot on Sunday afternoon.
Keenan Allen OVER 29.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
Ladd McConkey has taken over the top receiving spot in Los Angeles, but Keenan Allen certainly isn’t too far behind. The veteran has 94 targets to McConkey’s 96, and he’s been making the most of them.
Allen has at least 30 receiving yards in 10 of 13 games this season, including 68 yards on seven catches (10 targets) against Kansas City in Week 1.
The Chargers should be able to spread the ball around in Kansas City to get Allen his share of targets, catches, and, most importantly, yards.
Kareem Hunt Anytime TD (+110)
Isaiah Pacheco returned from injury two weeks ago, but it appears as if he’s lost his starting spot to Kareem Hunt. Pacheco saw the majority of the snaps in the first half of the season, but Hunt has 80 to Pacheco’s 41 in the last two weeks.
It’s not too surprising, though, as Hunt has been able to find the end zone with some regularity this season. He had a four-game touchdown streak prior to Thanksgiving in Dallas, then scored again last week against the Texans.
With the passing game struggling at times, look for the Chiefs to utilize Hunt to pound the ball into the end zone.
