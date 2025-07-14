Former K-State Star Now In Rare Company With Steph Curry, Carmelo Anthony
Former Kansas State star Michael Beasley never played in the NBA All-Star game like Carmelo Anthony. He also never won a championship like Stephen Curry. And never played in the Olympics like either.
Still, Beasley is now lumped in the same category as both. He was listed among The Athletic's Top 25 NCAA players since 2000, checking in at No. 23,
Here's what the article wrote: "Another one of the must-see TV guys, Beasley was a dominant scorer and rebounder in his only college season, and still holds the record for most double-doubles by a freshman (28)," the article wrote. "K-State fans loved his brash, cocky attitude: Before the season, he promised the Wildcats would beat perennial Big 12 champ Kansas, and then he backed it up, scoring 25 points in a win over KU in Manhattan."
While Beasley may have flamed out in the NBA, he had one of the best NCAA careers in history despite just playing one season for the Wildcats. As a freshman, he led the Big 12 in scoring at 26.2 points a game and was the nation's top rebounder (12.4). He holds 30 school single-season and freshman records. Beasley entered the NBA draft after one season, where he was taken by the Miami Heat with the No. 2 pick behind Derrick Rose.
Beasley could never match his college dominance in the NBA. He was traded from the Heat before the LeBron James era. He did average a career-high 19.2 points with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2010-11.
