Insider Reveals Reason Why Kansas State Has Inside Track To CFP

Shandel Richardson

Kansas State Dylan Edwards (3) stiff arms Rutgers cornerback Jesse Ofurie on his way to the go-ahead touchdown during second half of the Rate Bowl at Chase Field on Dec. 26, 2024, in Phoenix.
In this story:

The Kansas State Wildcats could have an easier path to the Big 12 championship game this season. By easy, we mean a more favorable schedule because nothing is easy in college football. SI.com college football writer Pat Forde was quick to point out one glaring aspect about the conference.

In his Forty Observations column, Forde provided a breakdown of the schedule. He made some keen observations that favored the Wildcats.

"In the bloated conferences with 16 to 18 teams, who you don’t play can matter as much as who you do play," Forde wrote. "And in the Big 12, that dynamic could loom large: reigning champion Arizona State, Kansas State and BYU do not play each other. Meanwhile, Iowa State plays all three, with the Farmageddon matchup in Ireland against K-State on Aug. 23 looming as potentially the earliest huge conference game in FBS history."

The Wildcats could face a downhill season if they can knock off the Cyclones in the opener. This is all just preseason chatter but it's worth noting. Kansas State has all the pieces to make a run at the College Football Playoff. Quarterback Avery Johnson is back for another year after battling inconsistency his first full season as the starter. There's also running back Dylan Edwards, giving the Wildcats two of the most dynamic players in the conference.

