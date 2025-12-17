Mike McDaniel Details Dolphins’ Decision to Bench Tua Tagovailoa, QB’s Reaction
In his first media appearance since the Dolphins decided to bench quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in favor of rookie Quinn Ewers, coach Mike McDaniel is now explaining why they've made what will be a franchise-altering decision.
Following Miami’s loss to the Steelers on Monday night—one that knocked them out of playoff contention for a second consecutive season—McDaniel explained that “everything [was] on the table,” given the poor quarterback play they had seen from Tagovailoa. The former first-round pick is amid the worst statistical season of his NFL career, throwing a league-leading 15 interceptions over 14 games while posting his worst passer rating since his rookie year, and despite still being owed a whopping $54 million, will now likely be playing elsewhere in 2026.
“The decision is complicated but simple,” McDaniel explained, candidly, on Wednesday afternoon. “The simple piece is, I think Quinn gives this team the best chance to win. Our focus is, obviously, to win the next three games—but in particular, like I tell the players, we are focused on beating the Bengals, so that was the motivation. Zach [Wilson] will be backing him up, and Tua will be the emergency third.”
“I think it was the best for all parties involved,” he added.
McDaniel says Tua took benching hard while embracing new leadership role in Dolphins QB room
McDaniel was also asked about how Tagovailoa took the news of the Dolphins’ new depth chart shuffle, and his new role as the team’s inactive, emergency third quarterback.
“It wasn't easy for him to hear,” he explained. “I think he—it was a tough conversation—but also I think he exhibited what makes him a captain and a leader on this team. He understood what that means for his contribution to the team and how he's going to help Quinn prepare for his first start. He displayed leadership skills by understanding, but as a competitor, you know, it's tough.”
With Ewers now under center, Miami will take on the Bengals, Buccaneers, and Patriots to close out the 2025 season.