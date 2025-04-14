Former Kansas State's Will Howard Discloses Favorite Game In Ohio State Championship Run
Will Howard's title run with Ohio State featured a plethora of dominating victories.
So much so that his championship win against Notre Dame wasn't even his favorite. Howard chose the Rose Bowl victory over No. 1 Oregon as his shining moment in the postseason.
"I mean the easy answer is the national championship, but there's something about that Rose Bowl that just really stuck with me," Howard said at Ohio State's spring football game. "I loved that game, had so much fun at it, and it was a little redemption story against Oregon too. I'd love to say all of them, I can't go wrong. They were all great."
Howard got his redemption moment against the Ducks after falling to them earlier in the season with a game-losing slide in the final seconds. Howard gave Oregon no shot at victory in the rematch, throwing for 319 yards and three touchdowns in a blowout effort.
Howard spent four seasons with Kansas State before transferring to Columbus, OH. In his first year with the team, he brought the Buckeyes their first title in a decade behind a commanding series of performances. He is now in NFL Draft conversations after being an afterthought a year ago.
For now, though, Howard is still just soaking in the feeling of being a national champion.
"It makes it feel real," Howard said. "It's been a long time coming for these rings, [we've] been waiting on these things. But it's a combination of a lot of hard work, a lot of sacrifice, and a lot of love. That's what I see when I look at these things."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.