Former Kentucky Center Ugonna Onyenso Commits To Kansas State In Transfer Portal
A hazy humid day in early June presents the perfect time to daydream about 7-foot junior center Ugonna Onyenso wearing Kansas State purple.
Onyenso, who spent the last two seasons at Kentucky, recently committed to Kansas Stae. He will nicely fit nicely with recent transfers in forward Achor Achor and guard Chimobi Ikegwuruka that head coach Jerome Tang brought into the program.
The addition from the transfer portal should appease the K-State fans.
Onyenso made this dream possible by opting out of the NBA draft and deciding to continue his collegiate career outside of Lexington, Ky.
He reportedly visited K-State on Monday. He was also planning to see North Carolina, Mississippi State.
Onyenso numbers aren’t eye-popping when he played for Kentucky coach John Calipari last season. He averaged 3.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 blocks. But Onyenso insists there is more to his game than what the statistics show.
While he was still considering the NBA, Onyenso wanted the NBA to know that he was a big that could shoot the ball.
"I am not just a defensive player," he said to ESPN. "It’s not only about blocking shots with me. I did what I needed to do to help the team, but I don’t think anyone saw what I am capable of doing. I am excited to show people that.
“My ability to shoot, put the ball on the floor and create for myself. My goal is to get better these next couple of months, and be confident in everything I need to do in this process.”
Being in a star-studded program like Kentucky and playing in the SEC, Onyenso will be able to step into the Big 12 Conference and feel like he belongs.