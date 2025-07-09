Four-Star 2026 Class Center Expected To Visit Kansas State
Kansas State basketball is getting a head start on next year, catching the eyes of some top 2026 prospects.
The latest was Germantown High School center Sam Funches from Madison, MS, who revealed that he has a scheduled visit with the Wildcats as part of his college tour. Among the other schools he's exploring are LSU, Xavier, and Mississippi State.
Funches is among the top 50 recruits in his class. Kansas State has made solid frontcourt additions, but could always prepare for the future.
K-STATE QB AVERY JOHNSON A WINNER FROM MANNING PASSING ACADEMY
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson had some extra special coaching this offseason. He was a participant in the Manning Passing Academy last month. He spoke about the experience in an exclusive interview with the Wichita Eagle at Big 12 Media Days in Dallas.
“The biggest thing I took away is being able to spend time with Peyton, coach (Jon) Gruden and all the people that have been around football for years and years," Johnson told the Wichita Eagle. With all those great minds out there I was able to take a bunch of little things back to Kansas State with me.”
Last year Johnson led the Wildcats to a 9-4 record, including a victory against Rutgers in the Rate Bowl. He is only expected to improve on last season's impressive feats, which included throwing for 2,712 yards and 25 touchdowns.
More Kansas State News
Kansas State's Avery Johnson Benefited Strongly From Hall Of Famer Experience
Kansas State's Chris Klieman Stands Firm On CFP Expansion Stance
Kansas State Fans Should Be Fired Up After Chris Klieman's Bold Message