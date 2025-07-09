Kansas State's Avery Johnson Benefited Strongly From Hall Of Famer Experience
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson had some extra special coaching this offseason. He was a participant in the Manning Passing Academy last month. He spoke about the experience in an exclusive interview with the Wichita Eagle at Big 12 Media Days in Dallas.
“The biggest thing I took away is being able to spend time with Peyton, coach (Jon) Gruden and all the people that have been around football for years and years," Johnson told the Wichita Eagle. With all those great minds out there I was able to take a bunch of little things back to Kansas State with me.”
Last year Johnson led the Wildcats to a 9-4 record, including a victory against Rutgers in the Rate Bowl. He is only expected to improve on last season's impressive feats, which included throwing for 2,712 yards and 25 touchdowns.
“They taught me how important it is to have a good routine,” Johnson said about the Manning Passing Academy. “You need to map out your days beforehand and be as efficient with your time as possible. Then, on top of that, you need to continue to do extra and more than everybody else. You have got to do what is not required. You have got to come early and stay late. “They also broke down how they watch film and showed me things (I) can do that will definitely help me pre-snap to take my game to the next level.”
