Four-Star Recruit Expected To Visit Kansas State
Kansas State already hit the jackpot with five-star tight end Linkon Cure, but they could hit on another multi-sport athlete. Great Bend product Ian Premer will visit Kansas State mid-June, per 247Sports. Premer recorded 32 receptions for 538 yards and nine touchdowns last season. He also averaged 21.2 points and 9.2 rebounds his sophomore year.
K-STATE COACH JEROME TANG DEFLECTS POSTGAME QUESTIONS TO REFLECT ON SEASON
Kansas State coach Jerome Tang was asked about offensive consistency after dropping to Baylor Wednesday night.
He simply replied, "You think I really wanna talk about that right now?"
"I know it might be important to you right now, but it's important to me right now," Tang said. "What's important to me is how these guys feel. David played his last game in a K-State uniform, just making sure he leaves here knowing that he's appreciated and loved. I'll deal with that other stuff later. That's not really important right now."
Instead, Tang took the time to reflect on their journey this season. He hopes the players will take the experiences from this year and use them as fuel amid later struggles in life.
"One day, we're gonna look back on this season that we had," Tang said. "The ups and downs and everything that took place, and we're going to be able to say, 'That's why God had me go through what I went through,' and it's prepared them for something next. We don't know what that is, but they'll know when it happens."
