K-State Players Show Off Sweet Rides In Latest NIL Advertisement
The NIL landscape has changed drastically across college sports since the NCAA adopted it in 2021, but that doesn't mean we can't still have fun commercials.
Long McArthur, a car dealership in Salinas, Kan., played into the growing buzz surrounding Kansas State's season with an ad featuring K-State's Avery Johnson, Dylan Edwards, Jayce Brown and Linkon Cure.
The ad begins with Johnson asleep in his bed, his alarm beeping, and a football hitting the clock to turn it off. Johnson pops out of bed, gets into a Mercedes AMG, and makes his way to the stadium.
The next scene features Cure getting a special "Game Day" haircut. He then hops into a Lincoln Nautilus and heads to the stadium.
The commercial then transitions to Brown and Edwards training before the game, Brown getting work in on the agility ladder and Edwards pushing the sled. After catching a glimpse of the TV, Brown gets in a Dodge Charger while Edwards makes his way to Bill Snyder Family Stadium in a BMW 5 Series.
The four athletes all arrive to the stadium, and head inside, the Long McArthur logo coming onto the screen.
This advertisement is not the first time the athletes have worked with Long McArthur. Each athlete is featured on Long McArthur's socials in their own individual posts, with Johnson, Cure and Brown featured with the cars they drove in the advertisement.
Kansas State fans hope the luxury cars lead to luxury play. Johnson, Brown and Edwards are all on award watchlists, while Cure is garnering attention as one of the top freshman in the country.
Kansas State's Avery Johnson Details Mental Side Of Game, Improvements For Season
Last season, Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson helped lead the Wildcats to a 9-4 record Johnson reflected on last season in his press conference on Wednesday and what he needed to improve on in his second full season under center in Manhattan, Kan.
Johnson talked about taking some of the pressure off himself this season.
"I put the weight of the world on my shoulders. If I missed a throw, I wanted to get it all back the next throw, or if we got down, I wanted to score a 14-point touchdown," Johnson said. "I think a lot of times I would try to play and be this person, this player I wasn't, and try to fit the narrative of 'He needs to be a passer, he doesn't need to run as much.'"
Johnson went on to talk about how he shifted his mindset away from outside narratives and is focused on being the player he knows he can be.
