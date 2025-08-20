FOX Sports Says Kansas State Needs To Avoid Early Schedule Slump
Kansas State's road to stardom won't be easy.
The team is trying to reach new program heights in 2025, clinching a Big 12 title and postseason berth. Although outsiders have high expectations for the Wildcats, it's on them to fulfill these expectations. FOX Sports says they have their most trying stretch right out the gate, starting Week 0 against Iowa State.
"The first four weeks of the season will set the tone for Kansas State. After playing in Ireland, the Wildcats return home to face North Dakota, then face the tricky triple-option of Army. After a short week comes a Friday night trip to Arizona on Sept. 12. Trips to Baylor and Kansas await, but the Wildcats get TCU, Texas Tech, and Colorado at home."
Kansas State has been largely favored to top the Big 12 this season after a slightly underwhelming 2024 campaign. The Wildcats were in the conference title conversations before a late-season slump, losing three of their last four. A more developed Avery Johnson, paired with a plethora of offensive upgrades, should have the team back in conversations among the nation's best.
Kansas State faces the Cyclones Saturday at 12 p.m. EST.
Kansas State coach Chris Klieman had some injury updates on significant defensive players in his Monday afternoon press conference.
In addition to the statuses of these K-State stars, the team is also reeling from the losses of Marques Sigle and Jacob Parrish to the NFL Draft.
Now, fans can see who the following players in line are for the 2025 season.
“I’m confident in VJ [Payne], he played a lot of football for us. We lost two really good corners that we had, but we’re gonna play a handful of guys," Klieman said. "Donovan McIntosh, Zashon Rich, and Justice [Clemons] have maybe taken the most snaps. Jayden Rowe will help us a little bit back there, and Amarion Fortenberry will help us at cornerback. In our three-safety defense, we’ve been really impressed with Qua Moss.”
Klieman is satisfied with the strides made by the defensive backs, as the program continues to revamp its safety position.
“Qua’s really done a nice job, and Daniel Cobbs too. They’ll kind of replace where Sigle was. Wesley Fair’s had a really good camp, and Jack Fabris has had a really good camp. Because we’re down Colby and Gunner right now, some guys are duel-trained at those three safety spots,” Klieman said.
