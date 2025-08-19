K-State's Chris Klieman Provides Injury Updates On Key Defensive Players
As Kansas State's official depth chart solidifies for the opener against Iowa State, coach Chris Klieman gave a quick update on injuries to some of the Wildcats' key defenders.
"Gunner [Maldonado], Asa Newsom, and Colby McCalister are all in question," Klieman said in his Aug. 18 press conference. "I would say Colby is the one who'd be least likely to play. We're still hopeful; they've taken some reps. But they haven't taken as many practice reps as some of the guys that have taken the lion's share of the game prep reps."
They need all the help they can get as they open up against their AP-ranked opponent. Kansas State is anticipated to win the Big 12, but an opening-week loss could hamper those expectations. Klieman detailed what the Wildcats need to do to defeat the Cyclones for the first time in three years.
"I just think the consistency of what they do," Klieman said. "Being in that system and program for as long as they have, they don't beat themselves. And if you look over the last couple of years, we've done things that have beaten ourselves, which they've capitalized on, whether it's turnovers or explosive plays. That's something that we've gotta do a really good job of: protecting the football and eliminating the explosive plays."
K-STATE CAN ACCOMPLISH MAJOR FEAT OPENING WEEK FOR FIRST TIME SINCE 2002
Kansas State's kickoff of the college football season became a little more special after the preseason AP poll was released Aug. 11.
The battle between the Wildcats and Iowa State is the first time two ranked teams have met in "Week 0" since 2002. Kansas State enters the contest ranked No. 17, while Iowa State comes in just five spots behind the Wildcats at No. 22.
While "Farmaggedon" dates all the way back to 1917, this is only the third time the two teams have both been ranked facing each other. The first occurred in 2002 when the No. 12 Wildcats defeated No. 21 Iowa State in a 58-7 blowout. K-State's 51-point victory is the largest margin of victory by either team in the series. Kansas State finished on a six-game win streak that season, including a Holiday Bowl victory over Arizona State to finish the season 11-2.
Last season, the two met while both were ranked by the College Football Playoff committee, with Iowa State narrowly scraping by. Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson went 12 of 28 for 220 yards and three touchdowns, the only loss where he didn't have an interception.
