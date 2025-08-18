K-State Legend Michael Beasley Has Another Hilarious Viral Moment
Any time Michael Beasley and Lance Stephenson are mentioned together, it likely means the pair is up to no good.
The once-rivaled foes have drawn eyes together as Miami 305 teammates in the Big3 basketball league. And another one of their moments has gone viral as memes on social media. They were seen celebrating together in their playoff victory over the Dallas Power, which drew some attention with their physical proximity from each other.
With the amount of questionable comments and interactions between Beasley and Stephenson, fans added this moment as another one for speculation.
Unfortunately, now, hardly anyone was discussing Beasley's clutch performance, but instead the moment that followed.
Beasley was the second overall pick in 2008 after a monster freshman season at Kansas State. He averaged 26.1 points and 12.4 rebounds, catapulting him as one of the best players in the country. His NBA career didn't match his Draft hype, but he is still regarded as one of the best natural talents in the sport. Moreover, Beasley has had the chance to revive his name in the Big3 league.
And he's doing just that now. Beasley had 22 points, 12 rebounds, two steals, and five blocks to help his Miami 305 advance to the Big3 championship. Stephenson complemented the Kansas State legend with 23 points and 11 rebounds. They face the Chicago Triplet for the title.
LATEST K-STATE HYPE VID HAS FANS ITCHING FOR SEASON START
Kansas State fans are probably ready to run through a brick wall at this point.
Their highly anticipated season inches closer by the day, with just under a week until they see the finished on-field product. They've heard all the outside hype and narratives leading to this point, and they're ready to finally ready to see their team in action.
Kansas State posted another hype video as the countdown dwindles for its Week 0 matchup against Iowa State.
The Wildcats have been predicted to clinch a postseason spot and Big 12 title this season with a more developed Avery Johnson and a plethora of weapons on the perimeter.
Many media outlets peg Kansas State as an 8-9-win team, but they likely need a stronger case to boost postseason hopes. It all begins this Saturday in Dublin, Ireland.
"You've gotta have your A game every week, and that's what we're trying to preach to our guys," K-State coach Chris Klieman said at the Big 12 Media Days. "Stay humble, stay hungry, and have that chip on your shoulder. You gotta be ready to go every Saturday afternoon or evening.”
