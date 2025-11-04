Kansas State Scores Big on the Recruiting Trail with 2026 DT Adrian Bekibele Commitment
Kansas State football added a major piece to its team this week with the commitment of three-star defensive tackle Adrian Bekibele. The Swedish standout officially announced his decision on Monday morning via X. It followed a weekend visit to Manhattan during the Wildcats’ November 1 matchup against Texas Tech. Standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing 300 pounds, Bekibele brings international flair to the program under head coach Chris Klieman.
Adrian Bekibele’s Profile and Recruiting Battle
Bekibele has emerged as one of the most intriguing international recruits in the 2025 class. He is ranked as the No. 138 defensive lineman in his class. The Swedish-born defensive tackle drew interest from several powerhouse programs across the college football landscape.
Kansas State secured his pledge over offers from Georgia, Florida, and other national contenders. It's a clear sign of the Wildcats’ growing influence on the recruiting trail.
His recruitment began to trend heavily toward Kansas State over the summer after he attended a camp in Manhattan, where coaches got a firsthand look at his strength, technique, and explosiveness. That visit laid the foundation for this week’s commitment, making it clear that both sides saw a strong long-term fit.
From Sweden He Came to the Big 12 As An International Talent Joins the Fold
Born and raised in Sweden, he plays for the RIG American Football Academy. A program designed to help international athletes transition to U.S. college football. Before turning his full focus to football, Bekibele was a multi-sport athlete who excelled in soccer, ice hockey, and floorball. That athletic versatility is highlighted on his 247Sports profile. He was given points for elite agility and hand-eye coordination for his size. He also possesses traits that will serve him well on the defensive front in the Big 12.
For Kansas State, the addition of a Swedish national team player marks another step toward international recruiting success. The Wildcats’ staff has placed increasing emphasis on expanding their global reach, and landing Bekibele proves their strategy is paying off.
Bekibele’s commitment also strengthens an already solid 2025 recruiting group for the Wildcats. He is rated as the No. 150 defensive lineman and No. 1,375 overall prospect in the 247Sports Composite rankings. His addition helps Kansas State maintain momentum, with the program currently holding the No. 60 overall recruiting class in the country and ranking 13th in the Big 12.
For the Wildcats, landing an athletic, 300-pound lineman who chose Manhattan over SEC powerhouses is a major statement. Bekibele’s size, versatility, and international experience make him a high-upside addition. And now his commitment signals Kansas State’s growing confidence and global ambition as they continue to build a championship-caliber roster.
