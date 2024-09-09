Halftime Words Show Kansas State QB Avery Johnson Growing As A Leader
Kansas State was on the verge of letting a promising season slip away.
They trailed Tulane at halftime. A loss would have slowed the preseason hype. Also would have likely ended the Heisman Trophy chances of quarterback Avery Johnson.
So Johnson stepped up in the locker room by calling out the offensive linemen.
"I challenged those guys," Johnson said. "I was like, `win your one on ones up front and we're gonna be just fine. And that's exactly what they did."
The Wildcats turned a 10-point deficit into a 34-27 victory to move to 2-0. Much of it was because Johnson had more time in the pocket due to improved offensive line play.
"We had a lot of guys step up and be vocal in the locker room and just challenge the rest of the team," Johnson said. "Ultimately, we got the win."
MORE TOUCHES FOR DYLAN?
Running back Dylan Edwards is already having an impact just two game into the season.
He had four carries for 54 yards and a touchdown in Saturday. Some are suggesting the Wildcats find a way to get more touches but coach Chris Klieman hasn't reached that point.
"I don't think about that when it's a 20-20 and 27-27 game," Klieman said. "I'm trying to find different ways to win the game. I was excited to see what he did with the limited carries."
Edwards, who transferred from Colorado, has nine carries for 97 yards and two touchdowns this season. He is serving as the primary backup to DJ Giddens
