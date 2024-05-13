Hall Of Famer Tracy McGrady Think Kansas State's Michael Beasley Should Still In Be In NBA
Former Kansas State player Michael Beasley was once considered a generational NBA talent.
He had athleticism. He had size. He had speed. He had everything.
After leaving K-State, he was drafted No. 2 by the Miami Heat in 2008. The Heat were content with Beasley despite missing out on top selection Derrick Rose. He never panned out but NBA great Tracy McGrady believes Beasley was simply too good for the league.
"Michael Beasley can hoop, inside, outside," McGrady said in a recent Instagram post. "This dude has game. Whatever team I think he's on, he could be the best player, best scorer. Given the opportunity, he could averaged 25 in this league, no doubt about it."
Beasley averaged 14.3 points and 5.9 rebounds his first two seasons in Miami before being traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves. He averaged a career-high 19.2 points that initial year with the Wolves but then bounced around the league.
He then played for five more teams, including a second stint with the Heat. By 2019, he was out of the league. Still, McGrady thinks the NBA missed out on his talent.
"I used to have pickup games at my house and Michael Beasley came there," McGrady said. "I didn't want to show it then but I was in awe. I know talent. I know NBA talent. They're not doing the dude right. He should be in the league."
Beasley has since played overseas and in the Big3 League. At 35, he's repeatedly said he still has enough talent to play in the NBA.
"Dude got elite game and it's a shame that he wasn't viewed that way and couldn't sustain a long, consistent career being on a team," McGrady said. "He is that gifted and that's why I go back to saying I just think he is too freaking good and they didn't know what to do with that."