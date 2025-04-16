Here's Where To Find Kansas State QB Avery Johnson's New Flavored Drink
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson gets to add more to his name with his newest brand of strawberry lemonade.
Johnson launched the flavored drink last month, which is now available at several locations in Manhattan, KS.
Johnson is ready to take the next step at the collegiate level, as the Wildcats are projected to make noise in the Big 12 and nation next season. Wildcats coach Chris Klieman and the rest of the program are confident in his ability to elevate the team next season.
"Everybody gravitates to him," Klieman said. "He's just got that infectious energy and that aura about him that people are gonna gravitate toward. He's taking that on and he's taken it to the next level. He's not afraid to hold people to the standard that he expects. He's gonna do it too. I think his leadership is continuing to evolve. "
ESPN ANALYST PREDICTS FORMER KANSAS STATE'S WILL HOWARD TO LOS ANGELES
As the 2025 NFL Draft approaches, analysts are creating their most updated mock drafts to pin college football's top prospects to the pros.
Ohio State national champion Will Howard is being projected as a Day 3 pick, somewhere within the fourth rounds to teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints.
But ESPN veteran analyst Mel Kiper suggested another possible destination for the former Kansas State quarterback: the Los Angeles Rams.
"The Rams should have one eye to the future at quarterback considering Matthew Stafford is 37," Kiper wrote. "Howard could learn behind Stafford and potentially develop into a starter. He threw 35 touchdown passes last season, but he also ran for seven scores.
