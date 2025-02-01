Highlights Show K-State's Jacob Parrish Improved NFL Draft Stock At Senior Bowl
Former Kansas State defensive back Jacob Parrish took full advantage of his Senior Bowl experience this week.
Judging by his highlight clips, Parrish did everything to improve his NFL draft stock. He entered as the No. 37 player at his position according to NFLDraftBuzz.com, but that could change after his recent performance.
Below are some of his big plays made during the week of the practice. The game is today at 2:30 p.m. ET.
SIGLE GETS BIG NEWS
Former Kansas State defensive back Marques Sigle gets to showcase his skills in front of every NFL team in a late February.
He recently revealed he is invited to participate in the NFL Combine Feb. 27-March 2. His performance could even further improve his draft stock after an impressive showing this week at the East-West Shrine Game.
Last year Sigle had 60 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions, and three pass break-ups last season. He is considered a late-round pick.
OFFENSIVE LINE GETS A BOOST
Taylor Poitier, a senior who started last year, revealed he was returning for another season after being granted an extra year of eligibility.
Here's what he posted on X: "Why not? Lets do this thing."
Taylor started at guard most of the season.
