'House' of Scholarships: Kansas State and the New Era of College Athletics
The revenue sharing era didn't enter with a bang, it was more of a whisper. On June 6, the House vs NCAA settlement was approved and it went into effect Tuesday. The settlement sent out $2.8 billion to former athletes due to NIL damages, and allows college athletic programs to pay athletes directly for their name, image and likeness. The settlement also caused colleges to decide how the funds would be divided between their programs.
Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor broke down the numbers for Kansas State fans on the latest episode of Ask the A.D. For starters, Kansas State gets the annual cap that was decided in the House settlement of $20.5 million. From there, things are different depending on how many scholarships a school wants to offer.
"We're going to add 39 new scholarships, so that equals a little over a million dollars," Taylor said. "That's going to go mostly to the women's program, 27 new scholarships on the women's program. Most of our women's teams will be fully scholarshipped. Great opportunity for them."
On the men's side, Taylor mentioned men's track and baseball will receive "a few more," while football will be getting "a couple more" scholarships. Taylor said that the added scholarships will be helpful for coaches on the recruitment trail.
"That's what the coaches are excited about," Taylor said. "When they sit down with a recruit, they can say 'You're going to be fully scholarshipped, plus you'll have some money in your pocket.'"
From the nearly $19.5 million that is left over after scholarships, Taylor said money is dished out based on how much revenue a team earns.
"The majority of the revenue sharing is going to go with the teams that generate the most revenue," Taylor said. "So football, men's basketball, women's basketball, but every one of our teams will generate and have an opportunity to share in some of the revenue."
Taylor went on to say that revenue would also be decided on what a team needs to be successful and bring a Big 12 Championship back to Manhattan, Kansas.
On April 7, the final hearing in the House vs NCAA settlement took place. Plenty of discussion followed between then and when Judge Claudia Wilken officially approved it a little under two months later. The college sports landscape has changed once again, but it's a landscape that Kansas State has been preparing for.
