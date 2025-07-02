CFB Analyst Simmers Kansas State Hype With Latest Big 12 Ranking
The Big 12 is one of the most unpredictable conferences for next season, with many analysts jockeying for the top spot among several teams.
The latest illustration came from college football analyst Phil Steele, who placed Kansas State at No. 5 in his conference rankings.
The Wildcats have regularly placed atop the Big 12 predictions, so it's understandable for them to rotate around the top four or five spots in some rankings. They loaded their receiving corps and are projected to leap offensively with a second consecutive starting season from quarterback Avery Johnson. However, the main concerns have been around losing star defensive players and replacing the offensive line.
With less than two months until the season kicks off, Wildcats fans are likely itching to see where their team places this year.
K-STATE LB AUSTIN ROMAINE NOTCHES ANOTHER PRESEASON HONOR
Kansas State linebacker Austin Romaine is expected to be one of the best players in college football.
As a true sophomore, Romaine began turning heads with a strong breakout season. He led the Wildcats with 54 tackles along with 7.5 tackles for a loss, two sacks, three forced fumbles, and two pass breakups over 621 defensive snaps.
Romaine was featured in PFF's college football rankings of the top 50 players, coming in at No. 45. He was also recognized as the highest-graded linebacker in the Power Four last season, earning an impressive 91.0 overall grade.
"That grade was fueled by a 90.7 run-defense grade, third best among Power Four linebackers, and 43 run stops, the fourth most in that group," the article wrote. "At 6-foot-2 and 242 pounds, Romaine fits the mold of a true Mike linebacker and excels at slipping blocks before linemen can get a clean shot on him."
