Houston, Baylor Among K-State Basketball’s Biggest 2025 Big 12 Matchups
Kansas State coach Jerome Tang retooled his roster this season, but one question remained: What does this squad's schedule look like? On Thursday, Kansas State released the locations for its Big 12 schedule for the season.
The Big 12 season is 18 games long, split nine at home and nine on the road. The Wildcats are set to host Baylor, the team that ended their 2024-25 season in the Big 12 tournament. Kansas State will be looking for its first victory over Baylor since 2024.
It will also host NCAA Tournament teams BYU, Iowa State, and rival Kansas.
The Wildcats are also set to face some challenging environments on the road, traveling to Houston and Arizona. Houston is coming off a near-national title against the Florida Gators, falling in the final seconds on a botched play. Kansas State lost to Houston last season in Manhattan but looks to return the favor. Arizona reached the Sweet 16 last season, but Kansas State managed to defeat then No. 13-ranked Arizona at Bramlage Coliseum.
The Wildcats went 5-8 last year against the teams they are facing at home this season, and went 7-6 against the teams they will visit.
Kansas State is looking for its first NCAA Tournament bid since Tang's first season at the helm, but they will have to go through some tough Big 12 opponents to get there.
