K-State Receivers Still Have Something To Prove Despite Revamped Unit
One of the most significant off-season developments for Kansas State football has been the expansion of its wide receiving corps.
Still, many aren't convinced so far. CBS Sports released its list of the best receiving units in college football, unsurprisingly leaving the Wildcats out of the mix. College juggernauts like Ohio State, Oregon, and Alabama were among those featured.
Kansas State has made a plethora of veteran acquisitions, including Jaron Tibbs, Jerand Bradley, and Caleb Medford. Five-star recruit Linkon Cure and veteran Garrett Oakley headline the tight end group, another essential feature of this increasingly growing offense.
If seeing their longtime quarterback, Will Howard, win a championship last season signifies anything, it's the importance of having solid receivers to complement the quarterback and elevate the offense. As they take a step toward stardom nationally, the Wildcats want their receiving corps to compete with the top units. They still have work to do to impress outsiders, but those within the program are confident that their weapons can go toe-to-toe against the best.
K-State offensive coordinator Matt Wells expressed his pride in the receiving unit during his interview amid the spring football season.
“They’re very good route runners and they're getting better," Wells said. "Understanding the scheme, the timing, and the depths of the route, which is a timing thing for the quarterback. But I say more than anything, they’re confident. They’ve got really good hand-eye coordination, and they’ve got really good ball skills. There’s been very minimal drops. You’re gonna have some if you give them enough targets. But I can live with those right now because of all the catches they’re making.”
