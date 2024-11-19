How To Watch Kansas State-Mississippi Valley State, Lineups, Betting Lines
Game time: 7 pm., CT
Where: Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kan.
TV: ESPN+ / WatchESPN (link here)
Betting line: Wildcats -39.5
VITALS: Kansas State attempts to avoid back-to-back losses when it faces Mississippi Valley State Tuesday night in Manhattan, Kan. The Wildcats fell to the LSU Tigers, 76-65. The game saw the return of senior guard Cam Carter, who transferred at the end of last season. Carter led all scorers with 20 points, while K-State forward David N'Guessan kept his team within range of a comeback with 16.
Kansas State failed to begin its season 3-0 for the first time since 2022, where it started 6-0 overall. The Wildcats have never played Mississippi Valley State thus far under coach Jerome Tang, nor in program history.
Mississippi Valley State enters at 1-3. Its lone win came against Mississippi University for Women, 66-49, Nov. 7.
PROJECTED STARTERS
WILDCATS
G Dug McDaniel
G Brendan Hausen
F Max Jones
C Coleman Hawkins
F David N'Guessan
DELTA DEVILS
G: Arthur Tate
G: Donovan Sanders
G: George Ivory III
F: Walter Hamilton
F: Alvin Stredic
QUOTABLE
K-State's Jerome Tang on the keys to a win: "I want to see transition defense and rebounding, those two things that we worked on, transition, offensive and defensive rebounding, and then setting our defense in the half court, and being able to guard guys. You know, 18:50 to go in the game, it's an 8 point game at Texas, and Texas is a really good team, so we don't take anybody lightly, we have to keep getting better and they're gonna come, they're coming in to try and get a win, and we have to bring the fight to them."
