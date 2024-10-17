Jayce Brown Makes His Mark During Chris Klieman Era
Coach Chris Klieman has 11 games during his career at K-State where a wide receiver gained 100 receiving yards.
Jayce Brown's performance against the Colorado Buffaloes last week placed him at No. 3 with 121 yards. He finished with six receptions and two touchdowns against coach Deion Sanders' defense.
Brown's second highest receiving game came against then-ranked No. 20 Oklahoma State on September 28. He had four catches amounting to 78 yards as well as one touchdown.
The sophomore out of Fort Walton Beach, Florida has been effective this season — helping coach Klieman to a 5-1 overall record. The No. 17 team in college football contains a top fifteen wide receiver. Brown has 398 yards on 23 receptions — resulting in three touchdowns. And an average of 17.3 yards per catch. HIs longest reception of the season stands at 55 yards. He stands behind Utah's Dorian Singer and in front of BYU"s Chase Roberts on the list. Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan leads the conference with 42 receptions and 742 yards.
Kansas State's next outing is this weekend against West Virginia at 7:30 p.m. The Mountaineers hold a record of 3-3 — matching the Wildcats' conference record of 2-1. Coach Neal Brown's team is led by fifth-year senior quarterback Garrett Greene. The Tallahassee, Florida native has accumulated 1,267 yards, eight touchdowns while surrending six interceptions. It will be a tough task for coach Klieman's defense to handle.
