Fox Sports' Analyst Bestows High Honor On Kansas State's Chris Klieman
The college football season is nearing.
The spring window has wrapped up, the transfer portal has closed and we are starting to understand how rosters will look when the season kicks off in the fall. With next season starting to materialize, Fox Sports' analyst Joel Klatt released his "Post-Spring Top 25."
Kansas State came in at No. 16 on the list. On his podcast, Klatt said one of the reasons for the ranking was because Kansas State's Chris Klieman is "one of the best coaches in America."
Klatt also referenced Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson.
"Here comes Avery Johnson, more reps, more experience under his belt," Klatt said. "That should help him."
Klatt said the Wildcats need to find a replacement for running back DJ Giddens, who was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts.
"They've got to replace DJ Giddens at running back, but they still have Dylan Edwards," Klatt said. "Wide receiver Jayce Brown had a nice season last year, so I like Kansas State."
Edwards had a strong first season at Kansas State with 74 carries for 546 yards and five touchdowns. Last season Brown had a team-high 823 receiving yards, a 386-yard jump from his freshman season.
Kansas State joined by Big 12 teams Baylor (No. 24), Iowa State (No. 17), Arizona State (No. 15) and BYU (No. 14) on the list.
MORE K-STATE NEWS
K-State Newcomers JB Nelson, Terrence Enos Jr. Competing for Starting Jobs
Kansas State Gets More Preseason Hype With Post-Spring Football Ranking
DJ Giddens Is Pegged As Perfect Match For Indianapolis Colts
Seth Kunz is a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at sethkunz988@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook.
X: @KStateOnSI