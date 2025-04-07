Jon Gruden Receives K-State Package Ahead of Former QB's "Gruden's QB Class" Episode
If you watch football, chances are high that you have heard about Jon Gruden.
Last November it was reported that the former NFL head coach signed a multi-year deal with Barstool Sports. Since joining as a staff member, teams from across the country have sent him boxes of apparel that he has unboxed on his X, formerly known as Twitter, page. The Kansas State Wildcats are the most recent team to be added to the list of mailers.
The unboxing video is a little over four minutes long, and it features 15 Kansas State apparel items, including a team branded football, a helmet, a pair of shoes, and multiple hoodies and polos.
This box comes ahead of former Kansas State quarterback Will Howard's episode of "Gruden's QB Class." Keeping with the theme of quarterbacks, Gruden mentioned some of the quarterbacks that attended Kansas State in their collegiate days.
"This is where Steve Grogan went to college," Gruden said. "Quarterbacks! Lynn Dickey, a friend of mine Josh Freeman went there, Will Howard."
Gruden lists 14 former Kansas State players in total, including Deuce Vaughn, Larry Brown, Jordy Nelson, and his former kicker Martin Gramatica.
Gruden also took the time to talk about current and former Kansas State coaches Chris Klieman and Bill Snyder.
"Bill Snyder, he's the guy that's the mad man, the architect that brought back Kansas State football," Gruden said, "Started recruiting corners like Terence Newman, another Cowboy, I mean they had all kinds of players here."
The video ends with Gruden wearing a camouflage Kansas State hoodie, a Kansas State helmet and purple shoes pretending to catch a pass and take it to the end zone and wondering if that was how Jordy Nelson felt.
Will Howard's episode of "Gruden's QB Class" will premier at 7 p.m. EST on the Barstool Sports YouTube channel.