Rookie Quarterback Will Howard Has Simple Goal for Steelers Training Camp

Earnest as ever.

Brigid Kennedy

The Steelers drafted Howard out of OSU in the sixth round of the 2025 draft.
So far, Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Will Howard has impressed with his relaxed demeanor and ready-for-anything attitude. And as was expected, he kept the good vibes going for training camp on Thursday.

Asked by reporters what his goals are for the next three-ish weeks, Howard kept things simple and light: "To get better every single day. That's all. That's all it is for me."

"Every single day that I'm out here I'm gonna try and elevate myself, elevate my game and learn something new every day and get better every single day," he continued.

Can't argue with that; take a peek below:

Better yet, it would seem Howard is already off to a nice start there, if comments from QB1 Aaron Rodgers are any indication. Also on Thursday, Rodgers couldn't say enough nice things about the OSU export, and sounded committed to mentoring him however possible.

“I just like his approach. He’s a good kid. He cares about it. He works hard. He listens. He’s a good note-taker. He’s been picking my brain,” the veteran said. "I told him last night, he was in the room, we were talking about signals, I said, ‘'What can I do for you?' Because I want to be a support system for him and pass off anything I can. I don’t want to overstep my bounds, but if he wants to learn anything or pick my brain or be in my hip-pocket, I’m all for it."

Nothing like having access to Aaron Rodgers to help you improve every day.

