K-State Accomplishes Major Feat Opening Week For First Time Since 2002
Kansas State's kickoff of the college football season became a little more special after the preseason AP poll was released on Aug. 11.
The battle between the Wildcats and Iowa State is the first time two ranked teams have met in "Week 0" since 2002. Kansas State enters the contest ranked No. 17, while Iowa State comes in just five spots behind the Wildcats at No. 22.
While "Farmaggedon" dates all the way back to 1917, this is only the third time the two teams have both been ranked facing each other. The first occurred in 2002 when the No. 12 Wildcats defeated No. 21 Iowa State in a 58-7 blowout. K-State's 51-point victory is the largest margin of victory by either team in the series. Kansas State finished on a six-game win streak that season, including a Holiday Bowl victory over Arizona State to finish the season 11-2.
Last season, the two met while both were ranked by the College Football Playoff committee, with Iowa State narrowly scraping by. Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson went 12-of-28 for 220 yards and three touchdowns, the only loss where he didn't have an interception.
Johnson compared the preparation for this year's season opener to 2024, when the Wildcats welcomed UT Martin to Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
"I don't want to say it's too different, obviously, each opponent matters," Johnson said in his Aug. 6 press conference. "Those conference games mean so much more. Our goal is to go out and win every week, no matter who's put in front of us. It just happens to be Iowa State to kick off the year. We don't want to approach our camp differently or not go as hard last year as we did this year. But I definitely think we have to have an extra chip on our shoulder losing to Iowa State two years in a row."
Iowa State leads the series 54-50-4. Kansas State enjoyed a 10-game win streak against the Cyclones from 2008 to 2017. Iowa State has won five of the last seven matchups.
Both teams look to continue their momentum from last season. Kansas State finished the season with a comeback in the Rate Bowl victory over Rutgers, while Iowa State narrowly defeated Miami in the Pop-Tart Bowl.
