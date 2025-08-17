Here Are The Early Odds, Predictions For Iowa State-Kansas State
We're officially less than one week from getting college football back.
Kansas State kicks off the 2025 season against Iowa State in a rematch of their 2024 regular-season finale. This AP top 25 matchup kicks off the Wildcats' highly anticipated season, where they are predicted to clinch a conference title and even make the postseason. It all starts Week 0 in Dublin, Ireland.
CBS Sports gave its prediction, as Kansas State opens as three-point favorites against its Big 12 foe.
"Junior quarterback Avery Johnson returns and looks to build off a solid 2024 campaign...He threw for two or more touchdowns in 10 games, including three in a 44-41 Rate Bowl win over Rutgers. Also returning is junior running back Dylan Edwards. He enters the season listed on the Maxwell Award, Paul Hornung Award and Jet Award watch lists. The 2024 Rate Bowl Offensive MVP rushed for 196 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries in the win over Rutgers."
The Wildcats fell short against the Cyclones in December, officially ending their slim Big 12 title hopes. Avery Johnson went 12-of-28 for 220 yards and three touchdowns, but the turnovers and late-game offensive lapses ultimately gave Iowa State the victory. A more developed Johnson under center, with weapons on the perimeter to complement star receiver Jayce Brown, should create more offensive firepower.
K-STATE'S DYLAN EDWARDS HAS SHOCKING SELF-REVELATION FOR 2024 SEASON
Last season, Kansas State running back Dylan Edwards recorded 74 carries for 546 rushing yards and five touchdowns, along with 19 receptions for 133 yards and two touchdowns.
A pretty decent season for an RB2, right? Well, Edwards says he wasn't as impressed with himself as some onlookers might've been. The junior running back said he "failed" himself with his production in 2024.
"I failed last year in what I wanted to do as a player," Edwards said. "As a team, we won a lot of games. But as a player, I feel like I failed myself. So this year, I'm trying to get back to how happy I can be performing."
Edwards has a chance at redemption this season as the premier K-State rusher. He is expected to take a massive step with a larger role, headlining a running game that has been elite for the past few seasons. Edwards is following in the footsteps of DJ Giddens and Deuce Vaughn, school legends who eventually landed in the NFL.
Pretty good territory for him to be in.
More Kansas State News
Kansas State's Dylan Edwards Gives Himself Shocking Grade For 2024 Season
Colts' RB DJ Giddens Takes K-State Fans Back In Time In Practice Clip
Kansas State's Dylan Edwards Not Settling For Short Term Success