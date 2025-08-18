Kansas State's Dylan Edwards Poised For Monster Season
Kansas State running back Dylan Edwards had a solid debut season in 2024, recording 546 rushing yards and five touchdowns, with 19 receptions and 133 yards for two touchdowns.
But he's aiming for more this season, especially as the primary rusher this time around. Edwards dubbed his sophomore year underwhelming for his potential as a star running back. But like quarterback Avery Johnson, a year of experience under his belt at Kansas State should help him be more equipped in 2025.
"Just doing the little things," Edwards said in his Tuesday afternoon press conference. "Knowing my key reads and going out there and playing free. I feel like last year I did a lot of thinking because I was in a new offense and just not knowing fully what to do. So now I'm learning the little things, and it'll help me with more things."
Edwards believes he can be among the nation's best as a game-wrecker in the backfield and out in open space.
"I feel like I can be a game-changer for the team this year," Edwards said. "As long as I keep taking notes and taking the meetings to the field, I think I'll be just fine."
Johnson has that same level of belief for Edwards and more.
"He plays all these different positions," Johnson said. "The amount of information he had to learn was definitely not easy. So just being able to have a whole season under his belt, I think he's becoming a lot more comfortable, and it's allowing him to be a lot more free-minded. And y'all know whenever Dylan plays free, he's the most electric player in the nation."
Edwards is certainly poised for success, following in the footsteps of NFL running backs Deuce Vaughn (Dallas Cowboys) and DJ Giddens (Indianapolis Colts). Still, he avoids comparisons between the two school legends, establishing his league presence as a threat in his own right.
"[DJ]'s 1-of-1 in what he did on the field, and I'm 1-of-1 in what I'm doing on the field," Edwards said. "We're two different players. When I go on the field, I don't gotta be DJ or Deuce, I try to be Dylan Edwards."
Edwards and the Wildcats have their first opportunity to stake their claims this Saturday against Iowa State.
