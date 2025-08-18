Kansas State Hype Video Has Fans Itching For Season To Start
Kansas State fans are probably ready to run through a brick wall at this point.
Their highly anticipated season inches closer by the day, with just under a week until they see the finished on-field product. They've heard all the outside hype and narratives leading to this point, and they're ready to finally ready to see their team in action.
Kansas State posted another hype video as the countdown dwindles for its Week 0 matchup against Iowa State.
The Wildcats have been predicted to clinch a postseason spot and Big 12 title this season with a more developed Avery Johnson and a plethora of weapons on the perimeter.
Many media outlets peg Kansas State as an 8-9-win team, similar to their 2024 win total, but they likely need a stronger case to boost postseason hopes. It all begins this Saturday in Dublin, Ireland.
"You've gotta have your A game every week, and that's what we're trying to preach to our guys," K-State coach Chris Klieman said at the Big 12 Media Days. "Stay humble, stay hungry, and have that chip on your shoulder. You gotta be ready to go every Saturday afternoon or evening.”
K-STATE'S DYLAN EDWARDS TO BE GAME WRECKER NEXT SEASON
Kansas State running back Dylan Edwards had a solid debut season in 2024, recording 546 rushing yards and five touchdowns, with 19 receptions and 133 yards for two touchdowns.
But he's aiming for more this season, especially as the primary rusher this time around. Edwards dubbed his sophomore year underwhelming for his potential as a star running back. But like quarterback Avery Johnson, a year of experience under his belt at Kansas State should help him be more equipped in 2025.
"Just doing the little things," Edwards said in his Tuesday afternoon press conference. "Knowing my key reads and going out there and playing free. I feel like last year I did a lot of thinking because I was in a new offense and just not knowing fully what to do. So now I'm learning the little things, and it'll help me with more things."
Edwards believes he can be among the nation's best as a game-wrecker in the backfield and out in open space.
"I feel like I can be a game-changer for the team this year," Edwards said. "As long as I keep taking notes and taking the meetings to the field, I think I'll be just fine."
