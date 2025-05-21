Kansas State's Jerome Tang Gets Super Early Start On 2028 Recruit
The recruiting trail never sleeps. With the addition of the transfer portal and the ability to "plug and play," it is easy to forget the need for high school recruits. Kansas State coach Jerome Tang remembers, though. He proved that by extending an offer to Ruach Gony, a 6-foot-8 wing from Bella Vista Prep in Arizona from the class of 2028.
Gony announced K-State had offered him on his X page Tuesday evening.
Gony is a player who can score from range and at the rim. His frame gives him an advantage on defenders down low, but he also shows the ability to score from the corner. He plays strong defense and can contest shots down low.
Gony has also received offers from Northern Arizona, Auburn, Bethune-Cookman and California.
Gony is the third player K-State has offered in the class of 2028. He joins shooting guard Colton Hiller and small forward Marque Johnson.
Kansas State has also started working on recruits for the classes of 2026 and 2027, offering 20 members of the class of 2026 and five from 2027.
This early offer is a big move for Tang, who currently has three members of the class of 2025 committed. Two of those players, Andrej Kostic from Serbia and Stephen Osei from Casper College, both committed in the last month.
Kansas State also made moves in the transfer portal. The Wildcats brought in four transfers this offseason and have the No. 30-ranked transfer class.
MORE K-STATE NEWS
Jerome Tang, Kansas State Given Poor Grade Mostly Due to NIL Failures
Steelers Legend Paving The Way For Former K-State's Will Howard