K-State Basketball Hires New Director of Video and Analytics
Kansas State coach Jerome Tang has done it again. It was announced on Thursday Chase Driscoll was hired as the director of men's basketball video and analytics.
"I'm fired up to bring Chase Driscoll on board as our new video coordinator," Tang said in a release by K-State Athletics. "His eye for detail, passion for the game, and work ethic make him a huge asset to our program. I can't wait to see the impact he'll have on our preparation, player development, and overall success."
This will be the first time Driscoll is at a Power Five school. Driscoll's coaching career began in 2018 as a graduate assistant at Oral Roberts University. After two seasons, he became an assistant coach and developmental head coach at Webber International in 2020 before joining his father, Matthew Driscoll, on his coaching staff at the University of North Florida (UNF) in 2021 as an assistant coach as well as the director of operations.
In his time at UNF, the Ospreys won 56 games. Driscoll also played a role in developing the 2024-25 SEC newcomer of the year, Chaz Lanier, while at UNF. Driscoll spent four seasons at UNF, but is excited for his next chapter.
"I'm incredibly honored to join the Kansas State men's basketball program and grateful to Coach Tang for the chance to be a part of his winning culture built on hard work and accountability," Driscoll said. "I'm excited for the opportunity to live life with the staff and the people of Manhattan. I am looking forward to helping our team prepare, compete, and win at the highest level. Ready to get to work!"
This is Kansas State's second hire of the offseason. The Wildcats brought in long-time coach Bill Peterson on April 29. While it isn't as obvious, the Driscoll hire also has a connection to Tang's time at Baylor, where Tang coached with Matthew Driscoll from 2003-09.
At the end of the season, Kansas State saw two coaches depart from its staff. The new hires, paired with the transfer portal and high school recruits headed to Manhattan, Kansas, have given Tang's Wildcats a brand new look for this season.
