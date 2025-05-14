Kstate

Get To Know Former K-State RB DJ Giddens' Hobbies Outside Football

DJ Giddens is a weapon with the ball in his hands, but what does he like to do when he's not playing on the field?

Seth Kunz

Former Kansas State running back DJ Giddens (31) runs the ball in a game against the Houston Cougars on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Houston, Texas, at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gorman/Getty Images
Everybody likes some downtime from work. For some, it's golfing, video games, reading books, or cooking.

It's no different for professional athletes. Former Kansas State running back DJ Giddens briefly mentioned two of his hobbies in a video posted by the Indianapolis Colts.

In Giddens' brief screen time, he talks about two topics he knows outside of football: going fishing and enjoying the 2009 TV show "The Vampire Diaries."

Giddens' love for fishing is nothing new to Wildcats fans. Giddens talked about the past time during an interview at Big 12 Pro Day.

"Not a lot of people know I be fishing," Giddens said. "I'm cold at fishing."

Later in the interview, Giddens showed off his fishing knowledge, saying there were options for what to do with the fish after it was caught. He talked about the ability to "catch and cook," take it home to save, or sell it.

After Giddens led Kansas State in rushing and receiving yards and punched in 4 touchdowns against UCF, Giddens compared the career night to "catching a 20-pound catfish."

Giddens might not be able to showcase his knowledge of fishing or "The Vampire Diaries" when he takes the field this fall, but Colts fans will hope Giddens has more "catching a 20-pound catfish" days in the backfield.

