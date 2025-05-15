ESPN Analyst's Aaron Rodgers Analogy May Signal Opportunity For Will Howard
The Pittsburgh Steelers are still waiting on the verdict from veteran Aaron Rodgers.
For what seems like the past month now. ESPN's Ryan Clark gave a hilarious analogy of Pittsburgh playing the waiting game with Rodgers on Get Up! Thursday morning.
"Right now, we're acting like the dude that gets picked to go home with the girl once the lights come on in the club," Clark said. "He ain't got nobody else, so you gotta pick one. That's where we are, we're behaving like we're a four. We're the Pittsburgh Steelers, we're supposed to act like we're a 10."
Well, if Rodgers continues this holdout, that at least creates more opportunity for Will Howard. With Rodgers out of the picture, Howard becomes the projected backup behind Mason Rudolph, who is unlikely to remain the starter the entire season.
In addition, the contrast between Howard and Rodgers playing for the Steelers may be the difference maker. The former Kansas State Wildcat has gloated about Pittsburgh since being drafted, while Rodgers has been indecisive since his New York Jets release.
"We're supposed to feel like we're the draw and you're lucky to get us," Clark continued. "Like if you get to play quarterback for this team, you've actually outkicked your coverage. But we're not behaving that way. We're behaving like we'll take whatever scraps you give us."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.