K-State Basketball Recruit Drawing Hype Ahead of First Season
Kansas State made a splash in the recruiting game landing Andrej Kostic from Serbia.
But Wildcats fans aren't the only ones excited about his arrival. 247 Sports' Adam Finkelstein put Kostic on his list of 2025 international prospects to impact the college game next season.
Kostic played for Dynamic VP last season, averaging 16.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in 29 games. He shot 43.2 percent from the field and 35.2 percent from behind the 3-point line.
Kostic is part of the growing trend of international players coming to the United States. Last season, a reported 15 percent of players across the men's and women's tournaments were from outside the United States. This mainly stems from the expansion of the game overseas and the introduction of NIL deals in collegiate sports.
Kostic will also benefit from NIL. He inked a contract originally reported to be worth $1 million but could be as high as $2.5 million. If reports are true and Kostic makes $2.5 million in NIL, he would pull in more than former K-State star Coleman Hawkins, who went viral for his expensive deal.
The college basketball landscape has changed immensely since the introduction of NIL. The top players worldwide are heading to the United States for college hoops, and Kansas State is just one of the teams benefiting from it this season.
MORE K-STATE NEWS
Kansas State Women's Basketball Receives Ranking After Close of Transfer Portal
Cooper Flagg Gets Exciting Message From Former K-State's Rolando Blackman
Kansas State Fans Heated After Latest Seattle Storm Roster Moves
Seth Kunz is a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at sethkunz988@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook.
X: @KStateOnSI