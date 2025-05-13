Cooper Flagg Gets Exciting Message From Former K-State's Rolando Blackman
To the surprise of many, the Dallas Mavericks own the No. 1 overall pick, projected to be former Duke standout Cooper Flagg.
Former Mavericks guard Rolando Blackman represented the team in the Chicago lottery, expressing his excitement for Flagg's potential in Dallas.
"For us, it's been a rough year as you all know," Blackman said. "But the important part is that we'll get a chance to move our franchise forward. We have a tremendous staff in management, and the important factor is being able to continue in that tradition and move forward. It's really a great honor, and it's an important piece of the puzzle. We wanna hoop down in Dallas."
The Mavericks drafted Blackman out of Kansas State with the ninth overall pick in the 1981 NBA Draft. Blackman boasted four All-Star selections in Dallas, averaging 18 points, 3.3 rebounds, and three assists.
"He can hoop, he can play," Blackman said. "The important factor is that there are a lot of great players in that draft class. The important thing is that we'll see how the guys get together and make our team better."
Barring a trade or other outlandish Draft Day switch, Flagg will head to the Mavericks as 2025's top selection. Hopefully, Flagg can obtain similar - or greater - success in Dallas as Blackman.
