Kansas State Fans Heated After Latest Seattle Storm Roster Moves
Kansas State women's basketball fans weren't pleased with the latest news about one of their former headliners.
The Seattle Storm waived guard Serena Sundell Monday afternoon, in addition to forwards Brianna Fraser and Mackenzie Holmes.
Kansas State fans immediately expressed their disapproval of the roster move.
"I hope the WNBA enjoys a long and prosperous future but your franchise alone suffers a horrible financial fate," one user tweeted.
Many fans were confused why the team would immediately waive a player they just drafted.
The Storm selected Sundell with the No. 26 pick in the WNBA Draft. Her 7.3 assists last season led the nation. She recorded career highs in several statistical categories, shining as the No. 2 player for Kansas State amid its first Sweet 16 run in over two decades. She solidified herself as a Kansas State legend alongside record-holder Ayoka Lee.
Many Wildcats fans tuning in to see their former star in Seattle. Her brother Jalen plays offensive tackle for the Seahawks, a story attracting sports fans watching the star siblings play in the same city.
Now, Sundell will need to find a new home in the pros, unless Seattle decides to re-sign her shortly.
MORE KANSAS STATE COVERAGE
New K-State Draftees Join NFL Veterans In This Achievement
K-State's Linkon Cure Is Locked In On Football
Will Howard Translating K-State Experience To Pittsburgh Steelers
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.