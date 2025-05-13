K-State Women's Basketball Receives Ranking After Close of Transfer Portal
The transfer portal has completely changed the landscape of college sports. This offseason saw six players from Kansas State enter the portal and all of them found new homes. The portal also helped K-State bring in three pieces for the season.
The Wildcats also used high school recruiting. That combination turned the head of SB Nation, which ranked Kansas State No. 18 in the women's college basketball top 25.
"In addition to bringing in three top 100 recruits, the Wildcats are also adding three solid transfers in Tess Heal, Izela Arenas and Ramiya White," the article read. "Heal — a near 50-40-90 player this past season at Stanford — should be able to fill the void left by Serena Sundell at point guard, but the Wildcats will have to figure out how to play without an imposing frontcourt presence in the post-Ayoka Lee era."
At the end of last season, the Wildcats lost longtime starters Ayoka Lee and Serena Sundell. Lee and Sundell both left marks on the Kansas State basketball program, breaking numerous records.
The Wildcats will have a new look as they take to the hardwood this season, but with the players from their high school recruits paired with the transfers out of the portal, fans can be excited about what Jeff Mittie and his staff can bring to the table.
