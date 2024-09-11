K-State's Chris Klieman Says There Was Some Benefit From Close Call Against Tulane
Kansas State coach Chris Klieman refused to sugarcoat anything.
He knows the No. 14 Wildcats didn't play up to their capabilities in last Saturday's win at Tulane. He's called out the team and coaches twice since.
"We know we've got to play better ... They whipped us that first half," Klieman said. "We've got to do a lot of things better in all three phrases. I'm smart enough to realize that we've got to do better. We're not looking at it and saying, `Hey, we got a win. Everything is great.' It's not great. We've got to improve."'
With that said, an early-season win against a tough opponent on the road should help the Wildcats prepare for the Big 12 season, especially the younger players.
"You hope so mainly because there's a lot of guys that haven't been in Big 12 action or college football action," Klieman said. "We're going to play a ton of one-score games. That's what this league is, so you better find ways to win as opposed to, `Shoot, we can't get over the hump on those games."'
The conference schedule Friday with a huge matchup against No. 20 Arizona.
"You're excited about the win and when you peel things back like we did and say, `Ok, we have to do better there, there and there,."' Klieman said. "Maybe they exposed us here and here because of whatever and we've got to shore those things up."'
