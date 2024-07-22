K-State Could Put Their Hopes In Sophomore Tight End To Replace Ben Sinnott
There is good and a little bad when you follow a player who was selected high in the 2024 NFL draft.
That’s the spot Kansas State sophomore tight end Garrett Oakley sits in as he heads into training camp.
For the last two years, he watched Ben Sinnott emerge as one of the best tight ends in the country. Sinnott was so good he was taken in the second round by the Washington Commanders.
Coming into this season, some will look to Oakley to provide the same kind of production, which might be hard to match. That’s pressure.
But Oakley has the pedigree plus a year of experience to be counted on to make some significant plays for the Wildcats this season. He played in the final 10 games a year ago, including a start in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.
Oakley finished his redshirt freshman season with 11 receptions for 154 yards and two touchdowns. He also earned First Team Academic All-Big 12. It means Oakley has the brain to learn from Sinnott.
Oakley came to K-State with impressive high school credentials. He left Scotus Central Catholic in Nebraska as the school’s career leader in receptions with 107 and receiving yards with 1,640. ESPN ranked Oakley 21st best tight end in the country for the class of 2022.
“The sky's the limit for tight end Garrett Oakley,” K-State coach Chris Klieman said during spring football.
Barring injury, which kept him out of the first three games last season, Oakley should easily surpass his offensive numbers from his redshirt freshman season.
David Boyce is a contributing writer to K-State On SI.
