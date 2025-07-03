K-State Fans Count Down Season With 2022 Big 12 Championship Throwback
As Kansas State fans wait to see their revamped squad kick off the 2025 season in Dublin, Ireland, all they can do is reflect on previous success in hopes of replicating it this upcoming year.
One account reposted the Wildcats' 2022 Big 12 Championship victory against TCU. Kansas State won with a field goal in overtime after a defensive stop on the other end.
"Future national champion Will Howard would lead the Wildcats to a dramatic victory. Deuce Vaughn also proved to be a formidable force. Max Duggan of TCU gave it his all and exhausted himself. In overtime, the Wildcats managed to stop TCU on the goal line and take the Big 12 Championship. Despite Kendre Miller clearly crossing the plane," the tweet read.
Kansas State quarterback Will Howard went 18-of-32 for 199 yards and two touchdowns, with running back Deuce Vaughn rushing 26 times for 130 yards and one touchdown. On the other side, Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan had his own star performance with 251 passing yards, 110 rushing yards, and two touchdowns with just one interception. He fueled TCU to an 11-point fourth-quarter comeback but couldn't will them to victory in the extra period.
As Kansas State finds itself atop many Big 12 preseason predictions, fans are ready to replicate this level of success again next season.
